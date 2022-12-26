Louise Fern Meyer, 81, of Duluth, entered the kingdom of God and knelt at the feet of her

Lord to hear the words “Well done good and faithful servant”.

Louise lived her life to serve her Lord and she ministered to many people in unique and spirit led ways. She touched the lives of everyone who knew her. Her family and friends will continue to draw from her wisdom, strength, and faith as they travel on the path of life, waiting to be reunited with this precious daughter, sister and friend. She was a giving person who was full of life and love. She faithfully kept contact with school friends, Rochester friends, church friends, neighbors, and family. Her friends were very important to her.

Louise was born on September 4, 1941 in Virginia, MN to Edwin and Fern Impola. She was raised in Duluth and a 1959 graduate of Duluth Central High School.

Louise met her future husband, Bob while working at MP&L. They were married on April 8th, 1967. In 1976, IBM transferred them to Rochester, MN. Bob passed away in 1986. Louise moved back to Duluth in 2002.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Meyer, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Sheils.

She is survived by sisters, Rose Sheils of Grand Marais and Marie (Lawrence) Nelson of Barnum; nephews, Edwin (Bonnie), Nathan (Lynn), Kevin (Op), Bryan (Laura), and Christopher; niece, Michelle, as well as several grand nieces and nephews.

“A very special thank you to my wonderful family, dear friends and my faithful church family at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Your love and your prayers sustained me throughout this difficult time while battling ovarian cancer.”

Also, a special thank you to the Essentia Hospice team and Solvay Hospice House for your skilled and compassionate care.

There will be no formal service per Louise’s request. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Rochester, MN. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.