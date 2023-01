Aug. 28, 1938 - Jan. 27, 2023

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. - Louise Engstrom, 84, Moose Lake, Minn., died Friday, Jan. 27, in Moose Lake Village from natural causes.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, at Hope Lutheran Church in Moose Lake. Pastor Matt Cordes and Wendy Hjelmberg will officiate. Burial will be in the spring in Blomskog Cemetery.

Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services in Sandstone, Minn.