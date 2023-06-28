Louise A. Dunder

Louise Dunder, 90, of Two Harbors, MN died June 25, 2023 in Waterview Shores, Two Harbors, MN.

Louise was born October 15, 1932 to Arthur and Anna (Sazama) Bredow in Colby, Wisconsin where she grew up and attended school. She has made her home in the Two Harbors area since 1952. Louise married Richard Dunder on November 12, 1955. She worked as a waitress at various restaurants and was a baker in the Two Harbors shop.

Richard and Louise raised their children in Clover Valley and enjoyed the cabin at White Lake. She enjoyed traveling with her family.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Dunder, her twin sister, Laura Fenner; special friend and companion, Everet Hogenson in 2009; and her stepson, Steven.

She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Eugenie) Dunder of Duluth, and Jeffrey (Margie) Dunder of Toivola; four grandchildren, Barbara Dunder, Carena (James) Ehlenbach, Janette Dunder and Eric Dunder; and great-grandchild, Haven Victoria, and Joselyn.

Visitation will be from 10 AM until the 11 AM funeral service on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Two Harbors. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery. To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.