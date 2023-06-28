LorraineR. Darker

Lorraine “Rosie” Darker, 90, passed on May 27, 2023. Born on July 8th to her parents Vendla and John Carlson. She graduated from Cromwell High School. Rosie lived and worked in several places. She came from a large family. Family time was important. She loved family gatherings. She touched many hearts with her kindness, smile, and faith. Rosie would put others’ needs before her own. Best mom ever! She was called mom by many of Barbies friends. Lorraine was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, VFW Auxiliary, and the Caribou Lake Association. She lived her life with honor, integrity, and grace. With all she took on over the years, she was strong and caring.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Omer Lambert and Robert Darker. Bob and Lorraine married and had a wonderful life together. He passed when she was only 55. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Florence, Reynold, Doris, James, Elaine and Jeanette, multiple nieces and nephews, in-laws, and dear friends.

She is survived by her son’s Glenn and David Lambert, daughter Barbara Darker Braun (Vaughn), grandchildren Glenn II, Koda, and Leah Lambert, 8 great-grandchildren, special sister Nancy Gilberg, brother-in-law Raymond Worgren, sister-in-law Nancy Carlson, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday July 8, 2023, from 10AM until the 11AM Memorial Service in Grace Lutheran Church. 5454 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown, MN 55811. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.