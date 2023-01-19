Lorraine Maria Habberstad Smith, of Duluth, passed away peacefully in St. Luke’s Hospice after complications from a fall suffered a few days before. Born in Minneapolis in 1927 to Swedish immigrant parents...being proud of that heritage. She was the youngest of seven children. Her faith was of utmost importance to her, having loved and served the Lord since age 14. Most of her lifelong friends she met in association with church activities. Attended Pillsbury elementary, Edison High School, and her senior year was completed and she graduated from Minnehaha Academy. She worked for the Minneapolis school board until marriage and a child on the way changed that. Moving to Duluth for husband Earl’s work resulted in happily living in Duluth for over 40 years until Earl’s death. Then a move to Arizona and a chance meeting of widower, Eugene Smith there resulted in another happy marriage of 21 years, and many interesting adventures in Arizona, Oregon, and travel to Alaska among other places. Lorraine and Gene moved to Duluth in 2012 due to some health concerns and enjoyed living at Ecumen Lakeshore for many years. Lorraine was very social and made good friends, many lifelong, quite a few relationships from association with church. Lorraine was always a crafter, doing sewing, painting, jewelry making, and card making, usually designing and making all her Christmas cards well into her 90’s. She loved always being coordinated in her clothing and jewelry colors, and was very stylish. She volunteered in Duluth at St. Luke’s for 18 yrs, also active in First Covenant Church in Duluth, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, participating in Christian Women’s club, and decorating for events, including luncheons, dinners and many weddings. ln Wickenburg, Arizona volunteering at a local museum and singing in the Presbyterian church choir. Lorraine enjoyed traveling, many trips in RVs around the states, Canada, Alaska, and traveled to Scandinavia several times, other European countries, Puerto Rico and Japan. Lorraine is preceded in death by loving husbands, Earl Habberstad and Eugene Smith; parents, David and Agda Lundgren; brothers, Allen, Leonard, Royal, Waldo and Donald; sister, Verna; stepson, Steven Smith; son-in-law, Anthony Bujold; step grandchild, David Smith. Survived by wonderful daughter, Mary Beth Bujold (Roger Wedin); son, Bradley Habberstad (Linda); stepsons, Scott Smith, Courtney Smith (Susie); special son, Ryoji Hirabayashi (Mayumi); 17 grandchildren (including step), many great grandchildren, extended family, friends and special friend, Dianne Baker.

Visitation 10 am until the 11 am Memorial Service Saturday, January 28, 2023 at First Covenant Church. 2101 West 2nd St. Pastor Josh Rude officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home Facebook Page starting at 10:55 am. Burial in Union Cemetery in the spring. Memorials preferred to First Covenant Church in Duluth. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.