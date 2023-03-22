Lorraine F. Stolee, age 87, of Duluth passed away Friday evening, March 17, 2023.

Lorraine Fenstad Stolee was born Lorraine Grace Fenstad on March 12, 1936, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota, to Benjamin G. Fenstad and Agnes (Godin) Fenstad. She was raised on the North Shore of Lake Superior in Little Marais, Minnesota and graduated from Two Harbors High School in 1954. She attended Macalester College for two years before transferring to the University of Minnesota in 1956. On August 24, 1957, Lorraine married the love of her life, Thomas Allan Stolee, at Sychar Lutheran Church in Silver Bay, MN. Tom and Lorraine both graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1958 - he with an MD from the U of M Medical School, and Lorraine with a BS in education.

After college, Tom and Lorraine moved to Jackson, Mississippi where Tom began his medical residency and Lorraine taught 5th grade in the Jackson School District. After additional moves to Fort Riley, Kansas and Fort Knox, Kentucky, Tom and Lorraine moved back to Minnesota where their two children, Marcia and Tom II were born.

In 1971, Lorraine, Tom, Marcia and Tom II, moved to Duluth where Tom began his practice at Miller-Dwan Medical Center. Lorraine became an active member of a number of charitable organizations in Duluth - rising to the level of Director of several Boards and charitable foundations. Among the charitable leadership positions held by Lorraine were the Board of Directors of the Miller-Dwan Foundation; the Board of Directors of the Duluth-Superior Symphony Orchestra; the Minnesota Medical Association Auxiliary; St. Louis County Medical Society Auxiliary; and the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Alter Guild. Lorraine was also an active member of both Northland Country Club and the Indoor Tennis Club. She enjoyed her weekly tennis league, as well as a round of golf with her husband Tom and their friends.

Lorraine’s main joy and focus, however, was always her family. She was a loving and selfless mother, grandmother, and wife. Lorraine never missed a swim meet, basketball game, danceline performance, pageant or recital. She was there to wipe every tear and share in every joy. She was unfailingly a picture of elegance, grace and style; yet many days found her out back “digging in her gardens.” She was an avid gardener. She also loved animals, particularly her Siamese cats and Great Dane dogs.

Lorraine is survived by her children Marcia (Richard) Zeidler of Cannon Falls, and Thomas II (Patricia) of Duluth; two grandsons Thomas III of Maple Grove, and Eric of Duluth; her sister-in-law Jeanette Nelson of Northfield; and sister-in-law Marilyn Stolee of Minneapolis; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas A. Stolee, her brother Blaine G. Fenstad, and sister-in-law, Mary Fenstad.

A Memorial Srvice will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Duluth. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm.

The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of Benedictine Living Community Duluth for providing a beautiful home as well as end-of-life care for Lorraine.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to either Benedictine Living Community-Duluth (designate Westwood fund), or The Duluth-Superior Symphony Orchestra. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.