July 18, 1966 - Oct. 24, 2022

DULUTH, Minn. - Lori (Dybvig) Kasell, 56, Duluth, Minn., died Monday, Oct. 24, in St. Luke’s Hospital.

A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Boomtown Bar and Grill in Duluth. Guests may bring food or supplies to be donated to local animal shelters. Other memorials are preferred to to an animal charity of the donor’s choice.