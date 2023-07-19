Lori Jean Bleskan peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with cancer on July 17, 2023.

She was born in Duluth, MN to Donald and Sandra (Neari) Judnick on October 15, 1960. She was the mother of two children, Jacob and Jennifer Bleskan.

When Lori wasn’t working, you would find her with her family and grandchildren. She loved to be in her pool on hot summer days. You would often find her cleaning or organizing something because she enjoyed having everything nice and tidy.

She had the biggest, kindest heart and left a little piece of herself with everyone she knew. She was a strong courageous woman, and her strength is something her loved ones will never forget because she had a passion and a will to live. She never stopped fighting no matter how sick or in pain she was. She always had a big, beautiful smile on her face even when she hurt the most. Her family would like Lori to be remembered by her strength and will to live each day as if it were the last. She left a lasting imprint on her family and friends and will always be remembered for her strength.

Lori is survived by her husband Scott Bleskan; her two children, Jacob and Jennifer Bleskan; her mother, Sandra Judnick; brothers Ross (Jill) Judnick and Scott (Colleen) Judnick; grandchildren Neveah Varela, Jayden Bleskan, and Hunter Williams; along with many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her father Donald Judnick and brother Todd (Jake) Judnick.

The family would like to thank the Hospice Nursing Staff, and Minister at Essentia Health.

Visitation will be held Saturday July 22, 2023 at 10:30am and the service at 11am at Waters of Life Lutheran Church located at 6221 Rice Lake Rd, Duluth MN 55803.

Please sign the online register book at, www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555.