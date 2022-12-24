Loretta R (Lorie) Metz

Passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital from cancer. She was born February 6, 1950 to Joseph and Helen Elaine Wallace. Preceded in death by parents, step-parents Alex Kirrsch and Adeline Wallace. First husband Gerald Topitzopher, second husband Kenneth Metz, brothers Oliver, Harold and sister Helen. Survived by sons Joedy Wallace, Darrell Topitzopher, sister Wendy Wallace, step son-in-law John and Rebecca Metz, step daughter in-law Doreen and Rob Peterson, Grandchildren, great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Celebration of life at a later date.