Loren Otto Carlson

Loren O. Carlson, 91, died Saturday, June 3rd at Lakeview Hospital in Two Harbors, MN.

Loren was born and raised in Duluth, MN to Arthur and Helen (Crego) Carlson. He joined the army and served in Korea from 1952-54 and continued his service in the Army National Guard. Loren moved to Silver Bay, MN to work for Reserve Mining Company where he was employed for 32 years and moved to Two Harbors where he retired from Serco Loaders. Loren had many jobs throughout his life. His true passion was restoring classic automobiles. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and breakfast with the “gang”.

Loren was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Helen, his sister Peggy Bauer, and his beloved wife, Joanie.

Loren is survived by his children Jeff, Lori, Randy (Judy), and Cory (Judy). Stepsons Boyd (Jamie) and Brad Kussatz. Six grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and many friends.

Per his wishes, there will be no service held. Loren will be interred at Lakeview Cemetery in Two Harbors.