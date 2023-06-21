Lois Margaret Rowe, 94, passed away Friday, June 16th, 2023 at Interfaith Care Center in Carlton, MN.

She was born in Duluth to Myrtle and John Copiskey Sr, living the earlier part of her days in Proctor.

Lois worked faithfully for a good portion of her life as a Head Teller at Pioneer National Bank in West Duluth.

She enjoyed working along with her beloved husband, John “Jack” Rowe on their horse/hobby farm in Saginaw, enjoying sunny days working in their vegetable garden, as well as countless weekends at the lake not far from home.

Lois loved accordion music, polka, and all country music.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Lois was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle and father, John; her two brothers, Stanley “Bud” Copiskey and Johnny Copiskey.

She is survived by numerous nieces; nephews; and other extended family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., with visitation one hour prior, Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Ave, in Duluth.