Lisbeth Krause (Fischer)

On March 31st, Lisbeth Krause, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away at the age of ninety-two. Lisbeth was born in Sachwitz, Kreis Breslau/Silesia Germany. Her parents were Max Fischer and Lisbeth Oder. She is survived by her beloved spouse Gerald Krause, brother Gerhard Fischer (Dagmar), son Garry Krause, daughter Lori Foxley (Kevin Maki), grandchildren Curtis Foxley (Emma), Christina Eden (Stephen), Joseph Foxley, Thomas Krause, Brianna Krause (Andrew Hamline), sister-in-law Marilyn Pringle, and her cousins Hildegard Winsczyk (Peter), and Fredie Oder (Inge).

Lisbeth came to America after surviving World War II. She worked as a CNA and homemaker. After some travel in the United States, she fell in love with Gerald Krause and settled in Duluth Heights. She loved to spend time with family, travel to Germany, meet with close friends, dance, garden, watch nature, play cards, and board games. She always offered experiential advice to those she knew and deeply cared for those around her.

A memorial service will be held April 20th, 11:00 AM, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Lisbeth’s burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.