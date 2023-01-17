Lisa Ramfjord Elstun

Born August 20, 1957, in Duluth, Minnesota, and passed away on December 14, 2022, in Colorado.

Lisa, a couture designer, was very involved in developing the fashion industry in Denver. She was the founder of the Fashion Design Center Denver. Lisa was an award-winning bridal and lingerie designer.

Lisa was previously Department Chair and Director of the Respiratory Care Program for Front Range Community College in Westminster, CO.

Lisa was an excellent skier, learning to ski at age 2, at Giant’s Ridge ski area in Northern Minnesota, which her father helped build.

Lisa is survived by her husband Bruce Elstun of Thornton, Colorado, son Raleigh (Kimberly) Elstun of Centennial, CO, sister Kari (Peter) Wood of Canyon, MN, brothers Jaime (Gale) Ramfjord of Eveleth, MN, David (Denise) Ramfjord of Aurora, MN, four grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Lisa is preceded in death by parents Duane and Carley Ramfjord, and brother Brian Ramfjord.

Arrangements and full obituary at Olinger Highland.com.