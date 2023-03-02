Lisa Marie Fosness, 53, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at her home. Lisa was born in Seattle, Washington on March 19, 1969 to Gerald L. Rich and Rene M. Johnson-Pearson.

Lisa attended Fond du Lac College and graduated with a degree in chemical dependency. Lisa married the love of her life Michael S. Fosness Sr. November 14, 1998.

Lisa worked as a paraprofessional for ISD 2142 until she suffered from a brain injury. Lisa loved having family BBQs for the 4th of July, Harley rides with her husband, helping out at the haunted trail, crosswords, family time and her snacks. Lisa also loved cheer coaching during her time at South Ridge school and loved CSI crime shows.

Lisa is preceded in death by her father Gerald Lee Rich, Father-In-Law Kenneth Fosness Sr., Mother-In-Law Theodora Fosness, Brother-In-Law Kenneth Fosness, and her sister Linda Pearson.

Lisa is survived by her husband of 34 years Michael Fosness Sr, children Thomas (Kristie) Getchell, Kevin Getchell, Sabrina (Dalton) Fosness, Preston Fosness, Amanda (JJ) Thompson, and Michael Fosness Jr., Grandkids; Gracie, Gunner, Kamron, Kenzie, Josh, Jacob, Adeline, Hudson, Nolan, Keely, Kiana, Janessa, Takota, Daxton, Noah, and Ronan.

A celebration of life will be held at the Alborn Town Hall Saturday, March 18th at 3PM.