Linda Louise Luomala

I was born Feb 1, 1946 to two wonderful parents, Gerhardt and Dagmar Dallmann. I had five great sisters Caroline(Donald) Bong, Bernice(Robert) Haagensen, Bette Wiita, Sandra(Billy) Jones and Wendy(Buddy) Dressen. I still have two great brothers left, Richard(Janice) Dallmann, Roy(Donna) Dallmann and one super great little sister Rhonda(Keith) Dennis.

I married Bruce Lind in 1964. We had three of the most wonderful children in the world, just ask them! They had the best mother in the the world!! Kurt, Anna and Toralf Lind

I married Adolf Luomala in 1985 and moved to Cloquet. He brought along three great girls also, Luo Ann(David) Abel, Cynthia(Mike) Amsden and Jennifer(Bill)Luomala. He also brought along a few extras, Kiki, Kristi, Kaycee, Kelly and Lonnie.

And then we have grandkids. Nicolette and Toriann Lind, Kai. Kaleb and Klayton Lind, Chelsey Collins, Travis, Trevor, Trent and Trace Abel, Kyle, Michael and Aili Amsden and Libby Elliott.

I graduated from AlBrook High School in 1964. I was the first football queen of AlBrook High I played basketball and was good. I was also a fast runner.

I bowled, played horseshoes and we fished our hearts out. Walleye, crappie and brook trout. My first job was a car hop at The Frost Top in Saginaw. I then worked in electronics, bartending, grain elevators and construction. I then went to Potlatch and finished up my lifes work. Oh, I did a little drinking along the way.

Celebration of life will be at The Jack in Cloquet on April 11th at 3 pm.