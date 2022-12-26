Linda Jones

Linda C. Jones passed away peacefully in her home at Desert Peaks Retirement of Heart Failure on December 12, 2022 at the age of 77. Preceded in death by her mother Margarete C. Jones and father Robert B. Jones of Duluth, MN. Survived by her brother Robert A. Jones and sister-in-law Sandra J. Binman of Las Cruces, NM. Linda was raised in Duluth and Graduated from East High Duluth in 1963. Moved to Las Cruces, NM in 2015 to be close to her brother and sister-in-law because of a disability. Linda worked in Banking for 24 years and as a Legal Secretary for 6 years and retired as a Diamond Specialist for J.C. Penney’s. Loved Horses and Dogs, enjoyed Vegetable Gardening, Cooking, Canning, Knitting, Needlepoint and Beading. She is Lovingly remembered by her ex-husband Donny Burcar, her dog KatyGirl, and all her friends in Duluth and at the Good Samaritan in Las Cruces. Donations can be made in Linda’s name to the Humane Society.