Linda (Dahl) Gustafson

Linda Marie (Dahl) Gustafson, 85, passed away May 16, 2023, in Bayshore Residence & Rehabilitation Center. A lifelong Duluth resident, she was born February 6, 1938, to Margaret I. (Christianson) & Alfred J. Dahl. She graduated from Denfeld High School in 1956. Linda married the love of her life, Wayne Alfred Gustafson, on August 29, 1959. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she worked for many years as church secretary and served as deacon, elder, and a leader in the women’s association. Linda was devoted to her family and friends and enjoyed hosting gatherings at her home in West Duluth and the family cabin on Lake Vermilion. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Bayshore Residence and the Essentia Health Hospice Team for the care they provided. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Wayne, son Gary (Judy) of Eveleth, daughter Lori (Doug) Frisk of Duluth, grandchildren Derek, Karl, & Linnea Frisk of Duluth, step grandson Kyle (Michelle) Vanderflute of Brainerd & great grandchildren Lucy & Liam Vanderflute. A memorial service for Linda will be held at 3 pm Friday, June 2, at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, Duluth, with visitation beginning at 2 pm and fellowship afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to a charity of your choice.