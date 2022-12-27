Lillian Mae Zeleznikar, 93, passed away December 18, 2022 at Oakview Assisted Living in Moose Lake MN. She was born May 12, 1929 in Duluth and was one of five children of Elna (Johnson) and Herman Berglund. Lillian graduated from Denfeld High School in 1947 and in 1952 she married Robert Zeleznikar. Together they made their home in Duluth Heights where she lived most of her adult life. In the mid 70’s, she returned to school after raising six children and graduated as an LPN from Duluth Vocational Technical College.

For nearly three decades she worked the night shift at Cook Home and Chris Jensen Nursing Homes. She was a dedicated nurse and rarely missed a day of work. Lillian was very independent, a loving wife and mother and good friend to many. She loved to sew, crochet, go on 4 wheeler rides and then sit by the fire at their cabin on the Little Cloquet River. Like a true Minnesotan she enjoyed blowing snow, gardening and rooting for the Vikings well into her 90’s.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; sisters, Helen Garthus and Irene Klenow; and brothers, Clarence, Bernard and Laurence Berglund.

Lillian is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Charles Monasmith) Zeleznikar, Carol (Bruce) Cortese, Janis (David) Lund and Lisa Zeleznikar; sons, Robert Jr. and Daniel (Natalie); 14 beautiful grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; her loving brother, Bill (Beverly) Berglund; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Moose Lake Village, Oakview Assisted Living and Essentia Hospital and Hospice staff that cared for her during her brief illness.

Visitation to be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 14th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com