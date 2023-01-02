Liana J. Sikkink

Liana Jean Sikkink, 77, of Two Harbors, died Thursday, December 8, 2022 at St. Therese at Odilia Hospice in Shoreview, MN.

Liana was born September 28, 1945 to Richard and Thelma (Ewart) Walker Sr., in Pratt, Kansas. As a military family they moved to California when Liana was a child, where she graduated from high school in Sunnyvale. She married Eugene Sikkink in Carson City, Nevada in 1963, and they moved to Two Harbors, where they raised their family, and Liana worked as a certified nursing assistant.

Liana was a member of the United Church, where she taught Sunday School, the Loyal Order of Moose, and the S&B Sewing Club. She was also a volunteer with the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and PTA.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, handcrafts, baking, card games, socializing, and time with friends and family especially her grandchildren.

Liana was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; an infant sister; and in-laws, Lloyd, Janice, Cynthia & Dean Sikkink, and Kathy Walker. She is survived by her children, Gina Sikkink, William (Laura Gastaliturri) Sikkink and Karen (Kerry) Bouldan; grandchildren, Samantha, Brittni, Melanie, Bradly, Sydney, Casey and James; a sister, Julie (Phil) Roybal; brothers, Richard Walker Jr. (Susan) and Mark (Tammy) Walker; and in-laws, Ralph Sikkink Jr., Donna Thomas and Judy Sikkink; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the United Church in Two Harbors. Lunch will follow at the Moose Lodge.

