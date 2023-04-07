Lester Guy Rosenbaum, age 91, of Superior, WI died April 3, 2023 in Superior. Lester was born October 9, 1931 in Elroy, WI to Edward and Hazel Rosenbaum.

He attended Oklahoma State University and served in the Army. He married Gayle Moore in Superior, WI on November 13, 1954. He was a Supervisor at Potlatch. Lester enjoyed fishing, boating, and wintering in Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his daughter, Heidi Pineau; and brothers, Jim Rosenbaum and Don Rosenbaum.

Lester is survived by his children, Daniel Rosenbaum, Robin Rosenbaum and Scott Rosenbaum, all of Superior; son-in-law, Richard Pineau of Thunder Bay, Ontario; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date.