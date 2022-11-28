LeRoy L. Hanson, 92, lifelong resident of Superior, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice in Duluth, MN.

LeRoy was born in Superior on October 1, 1930, the son of Roy and Evelyn (Kennell) Hanson.

He was united in marriage to Beverly J. Canty on March 5, 1947, and they celebrated seventy-two years of marriage before Beverly’s passing on July 10, 2019.

LeRoy was a longtime member of Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church. He went to work for the railroad at age 13 and continued his career working with several railroads over the years, before retiring from the Lake Superior Terminal and Transfer after several years.

At one point, LeRoy was an owner of the Hill Avenue Apartments and the Uptown Restaurant which he enjoyed thoroughly.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly; his parents; a brother, Barney; his son, LeRoy Jr., and daughter-in-law, Judy.

He is survived by his son, Jeff (Judy) Hanson, Superior, WI; daughters, Phyllis (Rick) Johnson of Florida, and Barbara (Darrell) Fairbanks, Superior, WI; nine grandchildren, and many great and great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to LeRoy’s grandson, Shawn Hanson, for the many McDonald’s breakfasts that he provided Grandpa with for several months and for the many visits helping Grandpa find various items that he felt were lost. We know Grandpa appreciated you so very much.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with Rev. Fr. Andrew Ricci officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Superior.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers donations may be made in LeRoy’s name to Cathedral School, 1419 Baxter Avenue, Superior, WI 54880.

The Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue, Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.downs-lesage.com.