Leroy D. Warner

Leroy Dean Warner was born on January 24, 1956, to Dwight Sr. and Ruth (Dalton) Warner in Duluth, Minnesota. Leroy grew up in Saginaw, Minnesota, and graduated from AlBrook High School in 1974. He worked as a welding foreman for BNSF Railroad. Leroy also built and operated the Saginaw Campground. He enjoyed Karate (received his black belt), riding ATV’s, deer hunting, camping, snowmobiling, playing bean bags, and bowling. Leroy especially enjoyed fishing in bass tournaments, doing auto body work, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for being a jack of all trades and always willing to lend a helping hand.

Leroy is survived by his loving wife, Jaimie of Saginaw; children, Alyssa Warner (Charles) of Elk River, Minnesota, and Tara (Frank) Talarico of Proctor, Minnesota; mother of his children, Drinda (Dave); grandchildren, Anna, David, Isabella, Lillian, Oscar, and James; great grandson, Levi; brothers, Clarence (Lillian), Daryle (Alice), Gary, Henry, Keith, and Clayton (Tina) Warner; sisters, Ruth Burchett and Gail Gilbertson (Dave); mother and father-in-law, Paul and Lori Fosness; sister-in-law, Gerry Warner; his beloved pets, Gracie and Lily; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Dwight Jr. “Tom”; and his sister Penny.

Leroy Dean Warner, age 67 of Saginaw, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 11, 2023, having fun with his wife and close friends doing what he loved, near Floodwood, Minnesota. A celebration of Leroy’s life will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 1:00 P.M. until time of sharing at 3:30 P.M. at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. A continuation of his celebration will follow at the Saginaw Union Station. Arrangements are entrusted to Nelson Funeral Care of Cloquet. To sign an online registry, please visit www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.