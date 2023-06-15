Leo Joseph Buxbaum, born Lenard Anthony Cushshon, formerly Lenard Ronald Yasger, 20, of Duluth, died tragically on the morning of June 12th, 2023, as a result of a motorcycle crash. He was born on June 25th, 2002, in St. Louis, Missouri. Leo was the brightest, kindest soul we will ever know and will be dearly missed.

Leo’s life and family spanned locations, cultures, and lifestyles. He spent his childhood and early teenage years in Elk River and South St. Paul, graduating from Duluth Denfeld High School in 2020. He attended college at the FIRST Institute in Orlando, Florida, where he studied Sound Engineering.

Leo loved making music, had a gift for being able to light up a room with his presence, and could see the good in anyone. He was a staunch defender and advocate of others, especially children and animals. During his relatively short time here, Leo surpassed obstacles that most would find unimaginable. His life was characterized by a sequence of considerable challenges, but he tackled them head-on, steadily turning adversity into achievement.

He is survived by his parents, Brandon Buxbaum and Brian Adamczak of Duluth, brothers, Austin Zimmerman and Trenten Hair of Duluth; grandparents, Denise Buxbaum of Duluth, Charles Buxbaum of Sidney, Montana, Joseph and Shirley Adamczak of Duluth; birth mother, Patricia Ragan, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; brother, Carlandis Florence, of Florida; sister, Zharria Yasger, of Poplar Bluff; beloved foster parent, Juanita “Aunt Juanita” Howard, of Brooklyn Park; his cat, Mittens and countless others whose lives were touched by his.

A celebration of Leo’s life will be held at 5 PM on Sunday, June 25th, his birthday, at the Park Point Beach House in Duluth, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ampersand Families of Roseville, MN, an organization that helps teens in the foster care system find lasting relationships and permanency. The family wishes to thank the first responders and the community as a whole for the outpouring of support.