Leo Joseph Busker Jr, 60, of Duluth, died suddenly Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in his home. Leo was born on January 9, 1962 in Duluth to Leo Joseph Sr and Dorothy (Rensberg) Busker.

Leo was a graduate of Denfeld High School and attended Lake Superior College. He married Vickie Strauss on June 21, 1986 in Duluth.

He worked for Loomis Armor Car Service, Mont du Lac Ski Resort and currently was working as an Uber driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball and cribbage and following the Wild, Vikings and Twins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Pat Revier. Leo is survived by his wife, Vickie; a son, Keith (Shannon) of Carlton, MN; a daughter, Jodi (Andrew) Fleisch of Duluth; five brothers, Dick (Sue) of Mpls, Chuck (Barb) of AZ, Jim (Lynn) of Duluth, Bob (Yvonne) of Duluth and Scott (Wendy) of Duluth; two grandchildren, Braxton and Arlo Fleisch; two brothers-in-law, Joe and Paul Strauss.

A celebration of Life gathering and reception will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.