Lenore Theolyn (Leininger) Hartmann, age 96, was born in St. Paul, MN on March 21,1927 and went to be with her Lord on May 1, 2023, in New Brighton, MN. She is survived by her children: Sherrie Lange, Jan (Bob) Lile, Craig (Julie), Lynn (Bruce) Whitney, Mark, Brad and Lori, sister Alrene Connolly, 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Irene Leininger, husband Leslie, son Steven, brother Warren Leininger and sister Elaine Clausen. A Celebration of Life will be held May 6 at 11:00AM (visitation 10:00AM) at Emmaus Lutheran in St. Paul. She loved generously and served Jesus faithfully. We will miss her greatly, but rejoice that she is in heaven with Jesus. Arrangements by Sunset Funeral Home. www.sunsetfuneralservices.com