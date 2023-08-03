Lawrence Louis Kubis “Cub”, age 90, of Saginaw passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Lawrence was born on October 13, 1932 to Lawrence Sr. and Laverna Kubis in Jamestown, North Dakota. He was raised in Courtney and Jamestown, North Dakota later moving to Saginaw, Minnesota. At the age of 12 he graduated from 8th grade then went to work on a thrashing crew.

Lawrence worked for several construction companies before he married Pauline Pederson in 1955. He built the Bentonite plant in Burnett, MN. While working construction, he was asked to come on and manage the plant for 29 years. After that, he went out on his own building homes. He was a founding member of the Industrial Volunteer Fire Department from 1972-2020. Lawrence was in both the Skyline and Southgate Bowling Leagues, a member of the Local 49’ers Union, and an Eagles member. He loved going to auctions, working in his yard while driving a John Deere, hunting, and being at the Shack. Near the end Cub’s passion was taking care and observing the many wildlife such as hummingbirds, pileated woodpecker and the occasional pheasant hen.

Preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Kubis; son, Curt Kubis; grandson, Zachary Kubis; parents, Lawrence Sr. and Laverna; brothers, Art, Don, Kenny, and Ron; sisters, Charlene, Norma, and Lorraine.

Lawrence will be missed by his daughter, Kristel Kubis; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerald “Jer” & Barb Kubis, and Robert “Chip” & Kathy Kubis; goddaughter, Kerry Amborn.

Celebration of Life is on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Visitation: 10:00 am until the 11:00 am service at Atkins-Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet, MN. Burial will be at St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery, at a later date, 7540 Industrial Rd, Saginaw, MN. A luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the family. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com