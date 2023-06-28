Lawrence J. “Larry“ Larsen Jr.

Lawrence (Larry) Johannes Larsen, Jr., age 76, passed away on June 1, 2023, surrounded by family at North Shore Health Hospital in Grand Marais due to complications of Agent Orange induced Parkinson’s Disease.

Larry was born to Lawrence & Irma (Haugen) Larsen on September 28, 1946. He grew up on the shores of Lake Superior at his family’s resort “Lakeview Cabins” in Croftville, Minnesota. He is survived by his wife Cathy, their daughter Haley (Mark) Holtan, granddaughter’s Roberta (Berta) and Matilda (Tilly), children Derek and Tami Blomberg, companion Golden Retriever Tobeel, sister Jackie Hyovalti, brother Curt Larsen, and several loved nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

After graduation from Cook County High School in 1964, Larry attended Harbor City College in Redondo Beach, CA. He was drafted and served two years in the Vietnam War (9/7/1966-9/6/1968). After returning home from Vietnam, he was a journeyman ironworker and throughout the years worked on many projects in Minnesota, Nevada and California. He was also proprietor and owner of Larry J. Larsen, Inc., Excavating Contractor, in Grand Marais. Truly living life to the fullest, Larry had the privilege of building roads in beautiful Cook County during the summer running his Excavating Contractor business and hanging red steel in the sunny West Coast during the winters.

Larry was active with both the American Legion and the VFW. He served on the American Legion House Committee and was a member of the Color Guard. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and held many positions including Treasurer. He was a member of Ironworkers 512 Union and the Masonic Lodge.

Larry was an avid outdoorsman his whole life, enjoying downhill skiing, snowmobiling, fishing, and hunting. He especially loved mule deer hunting trips to Montana, fishing trips to Isle Royale, and the MN Vikings. The last few years, he enjoyed playing cribbage, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. While in St. Luke’s intensive care, Larry set a hospital record for being the first ever patient to play cribbage in the ICU and Win! New criteria - if you can play Cribbage in Intensive Care Unit, its time be moved to a medical floor.

In the last several years he fulfilled several items on his bucket list: visiting ancestry in Norway, Las Vegas for a family reunion, Chisolm to see the traveling Vietnam Memorial and celebrated his 76th birthday on an Alaskan Cruise, where he went fishing in Ketchikan.

Larry was a man of few words, but when he did speak his words were genuine. They were words of laughter, loyalty, compassion, and love. Despite the challenges he encountered with his Parkinson’s he continued to tackle each one with grace. He was patient and held true to himself. He was an exceptional man who has touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

His family would like to thank the Emergency Room Staff at North Shore Health, Cook County Sheriff’s Department, Care Partners, and Larry’s many caregivers over the years for their support and friendships provided throughout his long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Larry at 1pm on July 29th at Cornerstone Church, located at 1 Cedar Grove Lane, Grand Marais. Color Guard to Follow.

To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.