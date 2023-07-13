Lawrence D Bartlett, 81 of Duluth, passed away Thursday, July 13th at home. He was born in Washington DC on December 2, 1941. He was a graduate of Denfeld High School, class of 1960. He enlisted in the USAF in 1959, served for over twenty years and retired as a MSgt. He received many medals and the one he was most proud of was the Vietnam Service with Oak Leaf Cluster. He was Area Supervisor of 15, 7-11’s and worked as a contractor rep for Menards before quitting work to ride his motorcycle. He was a lifetime member of HOG. You could find him at many motorcycle rallies, and he never missed Sturgis. If you didn’t see him around town, you probably heard him on his bike. He married the Love of his Life, Mary Louise in 1980.

Preceded in death by his parents Lester and Victoria Bartlett, brother Craig, sister in laws Nancy Bartlett, Karen Bartlett and grandsons Dale, Tristen, Paul, and infant granddaughter Elizabeth.

Survived by wife Mary, children Lori (KC) Barghini, Carri (Dave) Litowitz, Sherri Hanson, Lawrence (DJ) and Cindy (Bryan) Kent, brother Ron, grandchildren Theresa, Brianne, Lissa “Pickles”, Nathan, Micah, Michael, Dustin, Marissa and 7 great grandchildren.

He and his wife had some wonderful times traveling the world together. He loved going to Nascar races and motorcycle rallies.

Visitation Monday July 17, 10-11am. Service 11am, lunch to follow. Waters of Life Church, 6221 Rice Lake Rd. Duluth, MN