Larry Thorson

Larry B. Thorson was born April 24, 1941, to Palmer and Juanita Thorson in South Haven, MN. From 1960-1964 he was enlisted in the Navy and is a Vietnam Vet. Larry worked for St Louis County Social Services for 21 years, retiring in 1999.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Palmer and Juanita (Nelson) Thorson. Brother; Dale, sisters; Jean, Carol, and Vonnie.

Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years Pat (Hentges) Thorson, son Keith, grandson Kevin, brother Wayne (JoAnn), JD, Paul, and Jerry (Jane)

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Poppin, Dr. Bakker, and the Dialysis Center in Superior. A special thanks to St Lukes hospital staff.

A memorial service will be held Saturday August 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior at Cremation Society of Minnesota Duluth chapel.