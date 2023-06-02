Larry L. Swor

Larry Swor, born in Eau Claire, WI June 18, 1941, to George and Vera (Johnson) Swor, died unexpectedly of natural causes on May 10, 2023 at 81 in Ocala, FL.

Larry is survived by his wife, Anna (Scottie), sons Christopher (Kristen) and Kyle (Cindy), stepdaughter, Shelley, four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. Also survived by his sisters, Kathy (Erling) Nervick, Mary (Paul) von Goertz, and brother Scott (Becky).

Larry had an adventurous spirit, and always had a smile on his face. He was a graduate of Duluth Central HS, class of 1959 and served in the US Navy from March 1, 1965 to Feb 27th 1967. After serving his Country Larry married, moved to Florida, and went on to have a very successful carrier as Owner of several furniture retail stores in Central Florida. Larry is warmly remembered by many and will be celebrated with family and friends in Florida on June 9th.