Larry J. Norgren, 74, of Duluth, passed away Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth, MN.

Larry was born March 9, 1948, to Dougal and Doris (Hansen) Norgren in Two Harbors, MN.

Larry was a proud member of the THHS Agate class of 1966.

Upon high school graduation he began work at Reserve Mining Company where he was a welder for 20 years.

He graduated from Hibbing Community College in 1986 with an Associate Degree in Radiologic Technology and worked at the Duluth Clinic for many years. He moved to Minnetonka in 2001 and began working at the Shriners Hospital for Children as the Director of Radiology, a position from which he retired in 2011.

Larry was always busy. He enjoyed genuine conversations with others and made friends easily. He was a passionate volunteer, especially in his support for children’s health, and was active with the Minnesota DFL, advocating for equal rights and social justice.

His primary hobbies were cooking and fishing, excelling at both.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Linda (Leonard) Olson. He is survived by his son Adam (Tammy) Norgren, Tower, MN, his daughter Andrea (Dain) Silvola, Duluth, MN, his grandson, Connor Norgren, Eagan, MN and his sister Cindy Norgren, Duluth, MN.

Honoring Larry’s wishes, there will be a private celebration of life.