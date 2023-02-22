Larry Hoyt Duncan, 87 formerly of Kenwood, died Sunday, Feb. 19th at St. Luke’s Hospice, with his family by his side. Larry was born Feb. 6, 1936 in Duluth to Hoyt and Mabel Duncan. He graduated from Duluth Denfeld and received a BA from UMD. He met, Patricia “Pat” Plets and they were married on July 15, 1961. Larry had a long career in banking as a trust officer for Norwest, now known as Wells Fargo, retiring in 1995. He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Ridgeview Country Club, where he was a member of the Thursday Men’s League, Euclid Lodge 198, Elks, Optimists Club, Blueline Club; he was treasurer of the Spirit of Duluth Hockey Tournament for 20 years. He and Pat enjoyed wintering in Florida, but most of all, spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Mabel and his brother, David.

Larry is survived by his wife, Pat; son, Jeff Duncan; daughter, Karen (Ole) Grundstrom; grandchildren, Christina Duncan, Matthew (Jessica) Damberg and Michael (Olivia) Damberg; great grandchildren, Elliot and Rocco; siblings, Tom (Carole) Duncan and Cynthia Harley, and several nieces and nephews and many friends. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 27th from 10am to the 11am Service at the Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St., Duluth MN, 55805.

Honors accorded by the Duluth Honor Guard

Memorials are preferred to the Ridgeview Country Club’s Junior Golf, 700 W Redwing St., Duluth, MN 55803

