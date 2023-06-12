L. Cecile Swenson

Linnea Cecile Swenson, 90, of Duluth, died May 30, 2023, at home. She was born on March 10, 1933, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth to Inez Marie (Melander) Hilding and Dr. Anderson C. Hilding.

Cecile was confirmed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Cec and her husband Dick have long been members of First Lutheran Church.

Cecile attended elementary school at the MN State Teachers College (“The Lab School”). When East Junior High expanded into a high school, she with 38 others formed the first graduating class of Duluth East High School (1951). She spent her first year of college at Barnard, then returned to Minnesota, where Cec became a proud alumnus of Gustavus Adolphus College.

Cec was the second of five children. Growing up in Duluth, she enjoyed time with her family canoeing, skiing, playing tennis and swimming. She enjoyed their wilderness cabin and Pike Lake and playing with the animals at their farm in Southern Minnesota. She especially enjoyed figure skating. She also loved to play tennis with friends. When Duluth opened the Indoor Tennis Club, Cec was thrilled to play and compete year-round. She loved nature and being outside and developed a strong environmental ethic.

Before her children were born, Cec was a public-school teacher of Home Economics and English. Later and for some years she managed Swen Products. Cecile volunteered generously, including hospice and hospital visitation and served on the St. Luke’s Foundation board. When Duluth Public Schools cut music from the early grades, she and friends filled in the gap, sharing their love of music with elementary school children throughout the city.

Music was a big part of Cecile’s life. She became an accomplished flutist and was a member of the Cecilian Society. Cec and Dick enjoyed and supported the arts in Duluth, including Matinee Musical, Duluth Playhouse, Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, and the Lyric Opera of the North.

Most important to Cecile were relationships with family and friends. With her gentle, steadfast, loving and bubbly personality, she cultivated love and friendship wherever she went. We will remember Cecile for her radiant smile, bright energy, and delightful sense of humor.

Preceded in death by her parents and by siblings David (Sonja), Wendell, Stephen (Arlene), and Jean (Don Stuart). Cecile is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard E. Swenson; daughters Linnea (Jon) Swenson Tellekson, Deborah Swenson, Kristin Swenson (Craig Slingluff); and grandchildren Leland Johnson and Tallulah Cecile Hilding.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church, 1100 E Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM at the church.

Memorials can be directed to:

First Lutheran Church Foundation (Duluth, MN)

St. Luke’s Foundation

Planned Parenthood of North Central States