Kristianne Kuehl Kauzlaric, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota.

She was born on April 27, 1948 in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Donald and Harriet Richmond Kuehl, and grew up in Eagle River, Wisconsin.

She married Russell Kauzlaric on June 28, 1969 in Eagle River, and they moved to Duluth shortly thereafter. They were happily married for 36 years until his death in 2005.

Kris graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a degree in Education and spent her early career as an elementary school teacher in Superior. She next received a Gerontology Certificate from the College of St. Scholastica and worked for Senior Friend Home Care in Duluth.

In the 1980s, Kris discovered a passion for retail and became a small business owner. Her pride and joy was the Snow Goose gift store in the Fitger’s mall, which she owned for 36 years until her retirement in 2020. She adored her customers and her wonderful employees, to whom she will always be “Mother Goose.”

She loved her husband, children, family, and friends so dearly; she loved to laugh; she beat cancer twice; and she made such an impact on all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brother, Kelly. She is survived by her son Robert (Elise); daughter, Katherine (Brian) Feiro; grandson Johnathan Feiro; sister, Dana Kuehl; and her beloved friends, the Gourmet Club and the G.I.T.’s.

Visitation: Friday, May 26 at 2 p.m., with 3 p.m. service and reception to follow, at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Avenue. She will be laid to rest beside Russ at Forest Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.