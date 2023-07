Kris Liljeblad passed away on June 2, 2023. Kris was highly respected by all who he came in contact with.

Kris graduated from Central High School class of 1968, in Duluth, MN.

Kris was proud to be the Class President during that year. For over 50 years he, and his beloved wife Lana, dutifully organized the Class Reunion.

Kris will be remembered as a kind, loving man and a friend to all.