Kjell Walter Fromberg, 33, of Duluth, Minnesota, passed away on August 8th, 2023, after receiving incredible care from St. Luke’s ICU. Kjell was a proud member of the Ironworkers Local 512, and a name that this town will never forget.

His grandparents Walter ‘Wally’ and Arline Fromberg, Henry and Joyce Johnson and loving aunts and uncles preceded him in death, and he is survived by his dad, Kenneth Fromberg (Vivan Fromberg), mom, Dana Garberg, twin sister, Emma (Andy Thevarokiam), brother Todd Fromberg (Vikki Warrick), sister Kendell St Brigid (Sean Brown), daughter, Chloe Madson-Fromberg, and many cousins.

Kjell enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, hunting, riding his motorcycle, the outdoors, spending time with his dogs, living life on the edge and making his friends laugh.

Memorials can be given to his family to cover unexpected costs and toward a fund for his daughter.

His family will announce a memorial service in time, but for now, Kjell would want everyone to enjoy some time outdoors with their loved ones to honour him. Rest easy, brother.