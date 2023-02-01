Kimberly Jane Thudin

Kim Thudin, 69 of Punta Gorda, Florida died January 28th, 2023 as the result of a tragic accident. Kim was born in Adolph, Minnesota to Herbert and Betty (Fairbanks) Lundberg. She graduated from Hermantown High School in 1972 and spent the next few years raising her kids, Emily, Brianna and Jacob in quick succession. She eventually moved to Wyoming, Minnesota and somehow convinced a pretty dedicated bachelor to take on not only her, but her three loud and messy children, when she met (1984) and married (1992) Scott Thudin. Scott and Kim moved permanently to their cabin in Cromwell, Minnesota in 1998 and enjoyed lake life for many years before the call of sunshine and warmth pulled them south. We are beyond blessed that Kim and Scott have been enjoying their best lives in retirement first in Naples and finally Punta Gorda, Florida the past 10 years.

Kim is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Larry and Sue Lundberg, mother-in-law Verna Thudin, and brother in law Mark Thudin. She is survived by her husband Scott, siblings Brian and Missy, brother-in-law Randy (Laurie) Thudin, sister-in-law Vickie Leblanc, brother-in-law Mike LeBlanc, children Emily (David) Thom, Brianna (Chris) Stevens and Jacob (Kate) Borndal, grandchildren Chloe (Zack), Rowan, Griffin, Oliver, Harper and Valentina, nieces, nephews and her “boys”, Levi and Izzy. Kim loved spending times with the Hags (Cheryl, Renee, Joni, Diane and Jessica), neighbors and very close friends Heather and Mark, the Y Girls and anyone lucky enough to share a beer or a listen to a good tune with her.

It is easy to gush and speak highly about those who have passed, but Kim sincerely was one of a kind. She was the life of most parties and events she attended, whether it was happy hours, concerts, pontoon rides, spin class or just sitting at the campfire with her signature tambourine in hand. She was a fierce friend, mother, grandmother, and wife. Gouma expressed often and loudly how talented and amazing her grandchildren were and loved her dogs arguably more than her children at times.

Kim will be missed beyond measure, but we know her words and anecdotes will live on in our memories, whether it is taking a “super sneaky back way”, enjoying an “icy cold beer”, her standard response to any personal complaints of her children with “You picked ‘em, I just gave them birth” or getting a “Check!” response as a confirmation. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, February 21st at the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda from 1-4 pm. Family and friends are invited. Later this summer, a Minnesota event will occur at Eagle Lake for family and friends, date TBD. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family, or to the Punta Gorda YMCA.