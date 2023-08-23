Kim Buckanaga-Croud

Waasiijiiwin, Kim Laurie Buckanaga-Croud began her journey home among family on August 12, 2023 in Duluth, Minnesota. She was born on June 21, 1965 in Minneapolis, MN and was a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe. Kim attended Park Rapids High School (then moved to Cloquet/Duluth). She loved being a mom, grandma, and great grandma. She loved spending time with her friends and family and taking them to rummage sales, where she taught them the value of a good deal. Kim will be remembered for her happy and cheerful demeanor, her generosity, her good humor, how caring she was, and her magnetic personality that made her the life of the party.

Kim is survived by her sons, Daniel Buckanaga and Justin Buckanaga-Croud; their father, Jim Croud; her sisters, Kris and Carmen Buckanaga; her grandchildren, Kaden Croud Sr., Koral Croud, Justina Buckanaga-Croud, Justice Buckanaga-Croud, Honesty Buckanaga-Croud, Jamie Buckanaga-Croud; her great grandchild, Kaden Allen Croud Jr., and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Kim is reunited with her parents Jerry and Sandra Buckanaga, her brothers Son and Timothy Buckanaga, and many more relatives and friends in the afterlife.

Pallbearers will include Daniel Buckanaga, Justin Buckanaga-Croud, Kaden Croud Sr., Jordan Buckanaga, Dylan Annette, and Jim Croud.

Honorary Pallbearers include all family.

We are devastated by Kim’s loss. Please help us continue to honor her legacy by donating to this fund; https://gofund.me/eb531ed1 Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.