Kevin Shawn Youderin

Born August 5, 1963, passed away on July 17, 2023. Kevin was was a skilled craftsman and will be remembered by his “unique” DIY projects. He loved spending time outdoors (as long as it was cool enough), especially by a bonfire and at the racetrack. He is survived by his daughters Vanessa (David) Mills and Samantha (Lance) Kallevig, grandchildren Avery & Alivia Mills and Scarlett, Blakelyn, & Lincoln Kallevig, dad (Leo) and mom (Pat) brothers Brian (McKayla) and Steve (Mamie), and dog Millie. Celebration of life Bonfire on Friday July 28, 2023, 7-9pm at 4310 Trinity Rd, Duluth.