Kevin D. Kemp

Kevin David Kemp, 65, of Duluth passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at St Luke’s Hospital. Kevin was born on June 21, 1957 in Duluth to Michael and Rose Marie Kemp. Kevin graduated from East High School in 1975, he attended and graduated from UMD with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. Kevin and Maureen Zupancich were united in marriage on August 25, 1990.

Kevin worked at Maurices, owned and operated Spirit Bottle Shoppe, and finished his career at Menards in Superior as the manager of the Electrical Department in January 2022. He was a member of the West Duluth Business and Civic Club, The Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, past President of the Duluth Curling Club and past member of Ridgeview Country Club.

Kevin enjoyed puttering around the house and the golf course, spending time at the cabin in Ely, playing cards, curling, his fantasy football league of 37 years and was a huge fan of the UMD Men’s Hockey Team.

Kevin is preceded in death by his parents, and father-in-law, Edward Zupancich. He is survived by his wife Maureen, sisters; Jane Kemp, Karen (Tom) Alm, and Michelle Notch. Mother-in-law Judy Zupancich. Brothers-in-law; Ed (Mary) and Tom (Teri). Nephews Rickey, Tyler and Eddie. Nieces; Katie, Kristi, Meghan and Molli, and many other beloved family members and friends.

Kevin’s family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of St. Luke’s 5East ICU, whose care and compassion meant the world to us during a very difficult time.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11am followed by Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 10 at St Lawrence Catholic Church, 2410 Morris Thomas Road.