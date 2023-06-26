Kevin Arthur Hoene

Kevin Hoene, 73, of Duluth passed away peacefully while in hospice care at Diamond Willow Assisted Living, holding the hand of his high-school sweetheart and beloved wife of 50 years, Frances “Fran” (nee Stauduhar). He was preceded in death by his parents Philip G. and Margaret (Boyle) Hoene, and sisters Nancy, Peggy, and Susan (Reggie) Boyle. He is survived by Fran and his siblings Betsy (David G.) Martin, Phil (Ann), Barb Dawson, Dick, Nina (Mark) Novitzki, and Laura (Johnny) Cross, and many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and close family members who adored him.

Kevin attended Holy Rosary Elementary, Duluth Cathedral High School (‘68), and the University of Notre Dame, where he excelled academically and athletically. He was especially proud to have been a member of Notre Dame’s first varsity hockey team and later, while pursuing his master’s degree, served as junior varsity coach and an assistant coach under Lefty Smith.

Kevin went on to coach hockey and fill various related positions at St. Mary’s College (now University) in Winona, MN, and St. Scholastica College in Duluth. Following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, he then embarked on a 30-year career with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. Throughout his life, in every setting, Kevin stepped up as a leader and was recognized as such by everyone who knew him.

Kevin was an outdoorsman and sportsman through and through, and especially loved duck hunting and fishing. His genial nature found him frequently entertaining family and friends with his cooking and joke-telling. He was nicknamed “Hazel” for his menu planning and cooking at deer and fishing camps.

Special thanks to the caring staff at Diamond Willow, Essentia Hospice, and to the multitude of supportive friends and family, especially all his dearly loved Stauduhar in-laws. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11:00am Thursday, June 29, 2023, preceded by visitation at 10:00 am at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, 2801 E. 4th St., Duluth.

Memorials preferred to the organization of donor’s choice.

Private interment at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 218-727-3555. Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook.