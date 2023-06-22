Kevin Arthur Hoene

Kevin, 73, of Duluth passed away peacefully while in hospice care at Diamond Willow Assisted Living holding the hand of his high school sweetheart, his beloved wife of 50 years, Fran (Stauduhar). He was preceded in death by his parents Philip G. and Margaret (Boyle) Hoene, and sisters Nancy, Peggy and Susan (Reggie) Boyle. He is survived by Fran and siblings Betsy (David G.) Martin, Phil (Ann), Barb Dawson, Dick, Nina (Mark) Novitzki and Laura (Johnny) Cross and the nieces and nephews who adored him.

Kevin attended Holy Rosary Elementary and Duluth Cathedral (‘68) where he excelled academically and athletically, lettering in hockey (state champs 4 years), football (quarterback) and tennis and performed in theater productions. He attended the University of Notre Dame (‘72) as did his father and ten of his uncles. While pursuing a Masters in English at Notre Dame, he served as junior varsity coach and an assistant coach under Lefty Smith.

Kevin went on to coach hockey and fill various related positions at St. Mary’s in Winona, MN and St. Scholastica in Duluth. Following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather he then embarked on a 30 year career with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

Kevin loved hunting, fishing and golf. He was a crack shot duck hunter. His genial nature found him frequently entertaining family and friends with his cooking and joke-telling aptitude. His brothers-in-law nicknamed him “Hazel” for his menu planning and cooking at deer camp and the fly-in fishing camp in Canada.

Special thanks to the caring staff at Diamond Willow, Essentia Hospice, and to the multitude of supportive friends and family. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11:00am Thursday, June 29, 2023 preceded by visitation at 10:00am at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, 2801 E. 4th St. Duluth.

Memorials preferred to College of St. Scholastica or to the UMD Campus Beautification Fund (online at z.umd.edu/Hoene memorial) for the planting of a tree in Kevin’s memory in the Bagley Nature Area (Fran and Kevin’s walking trail).

Private interment at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.