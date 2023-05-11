Kent Voelkner

Kent Stephen Voelkner of Duluth was born April 30, 1963 in Warren, MN.

Kent left Duluth as a Central graduate for the University of Maine at Orono and accomplished a Masters in Chemistry. The best outcome of that adventure was meeting, courting, and marrying the love of his life, Leigh Anne Shelley.

Kent is survived by Leigh Anne; children Samantha and Stephen; grandchildren Lucy and Leia; his Dad, Rudy, and siblings Kurt (Ann) and Kim (Dan). Friends, Cousins, Aunts and Uncles complete the ever-expanding family circle.

Lake Superior College students and co-faculty became his work family for 33 years as he taught Chemistry and was the Advisor for the Student Senate. He was passionate about nurturing, teaching, and mentoring students as they created their futures. Ken received numerous awards that recognized the extraordinary growth opportunities he gave students.

Kent’s singing in celebration and worship brought the love and joy of music into his and our lives as a family. The reach of his tenor voice brought people together creating a community.

Kent spent many years building his family’s home. It is a dome-home with echoes of conversation, light and warmth. He leaves it now to shelter and hold his family in love.

His love for his family and friends included bringing people together with open arms and sharing stories. Many summer trips found the “guys” playing cards, laughing, and fishing for the “biggest one” up on Dogtooth Lake.

Kent loved sitting in his chair, napping and enjoying the companionship of the many four-legged family of dogs and kitties. He also loved leaving that chair to play with and cherish his grand-girls now and forever.

Canoeing and camping adventures of family reunions and exploring northern waters were reason to live outside. He cast for fish from the shore, napped in the hammocks and made supper over the fire. He paddled his canoe into the horizon; connecting past, present and future lives of those he has left behind and the memories we have of him.

Please consider giving in memory of Kent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and/or the American Cancer Society. Thank you.