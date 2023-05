April 30, 1963 - May 8, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - Kent Voelkner, 60, Duluth, Minn., died Monday, May 8, in his home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, May 12, at Family of God Church in Duluth.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota in Duluth.