Kent Arthur Giese of Duluth passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Solvay Hospice House. Kent was a proud US Navy veteran and an active member of First United Methodist Church Duluth. He had great respect for others and was respected and loved in return.

He is survived by his wife Mary, daughters Elizabeth Whiteford and Stephanie Giese, granddaughter Heather DeVries and her husband John, great-grandchildren Gracelyn, Kendalyn and Clayton.

Please visit affordable.com for a complete obituary. A private service and burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery Duluth.