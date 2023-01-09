Kenneth William Bragee passed away on January 1, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, MN after complications from a fall, infections, and heart disease.

He was born October 6, 1939 to Bill and Olga Bragee in Duluth, Minnesota. He attended Duluth East High School and played football for UMD. Ken joined the Army Reserve in 1958. He was a member of the Chester Park Ski Club and participated in 10 Birkebeiner ski races. He worked at Red Owl, Piggly Wiggly and managed Super One Foods in Park Falls, WI for 30 years where he was also an EMT. He retired to Birchwood, WI in 2000, where he and Gerry built their dream home on Nice Lake. While there he volunteered in the Birchwood School District.

He is survived by Gerry, his wife of 62 years; Daughter Sue (Bill) Cutsforth, Sons Ken Jr (Tori) and Dan (Tammy).

7 Grandchildren: Libby, Dani, Adam, Matt, Conrad, Mitch, Kendra and 12 Great-Grandchildren. Sister: Nancy (Dean) Sharify

A celebration of Ken will be Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI beginning at 10:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM. A luncheon will follow at the Moose Lodge in Rice Lake, WI.