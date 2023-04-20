Kenneth Wayne Kratt (58) passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home in Saginaw, MN. Ken was born to Wayne Kratt and Katherine Heegard on December 6, 1964, in Duluth, Minnesota, and spent most of his life living in the Twig area.

Ken graduated from Proctor High School in 1983, then attended UMD. Before he graduated, Ken was involved in a serious sawmill accident that ended with him losing one of his legs and one hand. Several years later his remaining leg also needed to be amputated. This didn’t hold him back, however. He went on to invent a shaft which was attached to his golf club and continued to play golf.

Ken was an inspiration to many fellow amputees, offering them advice, mentoring, and sometimes just empathy. He started an amputee golf league and had many good times golfing with his group of friends.

Ken also loved inventing and had an entrepreneurial spirit. He successfully designed and sold equipment to companies across the country. Ken also loved buying, fixing up, and selling cars.

Ken is survived by his two beloved daughters, Hailey (Cody) Jakowski of Hill City, MN, and Mariah (Alex Stark) Kratt of Hibbing; his mother and stepfather, Katherine and Kelly Heegard; his father, Wayne Kratt both of Saginaw, MN; and the mother of his daughters, Carolyn Tessier. He will be sadly missed by his three beautiful grandchildren, Daniel, Jonah, and Vada.

Ken is also survived by his brother, Mike (Vanessa) Kratt, and two sisters, Terri (Kratt) Privette (Brad Norr); Sandie (Russell) Ward, his stepsister Tina (Josh) Turkula, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss him terribly.

Ken was preceded in death by his best friend and stepbrother Jade Heegard.

Special thanks to his friend Pam Palen for all the time she spent caring for Ken, and to Larry Kofstad for also helping care for Ken the past few years.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 30th, from 2 PM to 5 PM at the Proctor Moose Lodge, 415 3rd Ave, Proctor, MN. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.