Kenneth Peter “Moose” Musolf

Kenneth Peter Musolf “Moose” of Duluth, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the age of 94. He was born on September 21, 1928, in Duluth, Minnesota, where he grew up. He graduated from Denfeld High School in 1946, and from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in business and political science.

Ken served in the US Army for 18 months and enlisted in the Air National Guard 148th Fighter Squadron in 1950. He served in active duty for 18th months during the Korean War and became a full-time military technician with the 148th in 1953. He retired from the Air National Guard as a Chief Master Sergeant after serving his country for over 39 years. He was a founding member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, where he also served as choir director for about 20 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree Knight, as well as a member of the Friars of St. Joseph. Ken loved to travel and has been just about everywhere on the globe. The highlight of his travels was his ability to stand on Machu Pichu in Peru. He also loved to go camping with family and friends; a sing-along around the campfire with Ken playing his ukulele was a must-do! His passion for the outdoors included downhill and cross-country skiing. A trip of some sort was always being planned! We would be remiss if we didn’t include his love of music and theatre. He was able to play the piano and organ by ear. He described himself as a “friendly and generous person” and would like to be remembered for “the time I took to spend with those I love”. His advice to young people today is “don’t be afraid to commit”.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Roman and Irene Musolf, his first wife of 45 years, Genevieve (Kendzora) Musolf, and his second wife of 18 years, Margaret (Lininger) Musolf.

He is survived by this children Sally (David) Ploumen, Bruce (Patricia) Musolf, Julie (Gregg) Ciurleo, Peggy (Jim) Warumzer, Larry (Leslie), Musolf, and stepchildren Michelle (Bill) Richardson, Mari (Brad) Johnson, and Tom (Kelly) Lininger, 8 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank St. Luke’s Hospice of Duluth and Keystone Bluffs Assisted Living Community of Duluth for the care and compassion they showed Kenneth.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duluth, MN on Thursday, January 19 at 11:00AM. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00AM. 2410 Morris Thomas Rd. Duluth, MN 55811. Military Honors will be Accorded by the Duluth Honor Guard. Interment to follow sometime in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kenneth’s honor to Second Harvest Food Bank, 4503 Airpark Blvd., Duluth, MN 55811 or St. Luke’s Hospice of Duluth, 220 N 6th Ave. E. Duluth, MN 55805. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805.