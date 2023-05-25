March 31, 1955 - May 24, 2023

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. - Kenneth “Ken” Karl Dahlberg, 68, Moose Lake, Minn., died Wednesday, May 24, in Moose Lake Village.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 29, at Hope Lutheran Church in Moose Lake. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 30, at the church. Lunch will follow. A procession will leave at 2 p.m. Tuesday from the church to Rice River Cemetery in Rice River Township, Minn.

Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home.