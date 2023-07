Aug. 28, 1941 - July 9, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. - Kenneth “Ken” Clafton, 81, Grand Rapids, Minn., died Sunday, July 9, in Grand Itasca Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian at 11 a.m., Friday, July 14, at the church. Father Jerry Weiss will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids.

Arrangements by Rowe Funeral Home.